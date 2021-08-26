English
Call of Duty: Warzone

Raven banned another 100,000 Call of Duty: Warzone cheaters on Tuesday

We're promised more updates to come across Warzone as well.

The cheating issue in Call of Duty: Warzone isn't exactly a new thing in any sense of the word. Cheaters have been imposing themselves in the battle royale for over a year now, and despite Raven Software manually looking to deal with the issue, it has always seemed like the developer is attempting to mop up a tsunami with a damp hand towel.

Despite issuing a massive ban wave a few months ago, Raven recently tweeted that on Tuesday it once again completed a cheater ban purge, removing over 100,000 accounts in one swift swoop. The ban wave had its sights aimed on repeat offenders and cheat providers, and while beneficial to the health of the game, if we had to guess, it won't stop the cheater plague from becoming equally, if not more prevalent over the coming months.

In the tweet, Raven also mentioned that more updates are to come across Warzone. Hopefully it'll be a long-awaited anti-cheat system embedded into the game.

Call of Duty: Warzone

