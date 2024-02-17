Raúl Castillo and Miles Gutierrez-Riley join the cast of Smile 2

The cast of Smile 2 has now grown even larger, as Raúl Castillo (Army of the Dead) and Miles Gutierrez-Riley (The Wilds) have now signed on for the horror sequel.

It's not yet clear what characters the pair will play, but they will join the existing cast which includes Kyle Gallner (Smile), Rosemarie DeWitt (The Staircase), Lukas Gage (The White Lotus), Dylan Gelula (Dream Scenario), and Naomi Scott (Power Rangers).

Smile 2 is planned to hit theatres on 18th October.

Thanks, Deadline.