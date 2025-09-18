HQ

Real Madrid defender Raul Asencio will stand trial in Spain on charges of allegedly sharing a sexual video without consent, according to a court ruling from Gran Canaria on Thursday.

The 22-year-old, a youth-team player at the time of the alleged incident in June 2023, is accused of showing a recording to a friend after receiving it from teammates. Prosecutors are seeking a prison term of two and a half years for crimes against privacy.

Raul Asencio to stand trial over alleged sexual video case Madrid, Spain - 04 23 2025: Raul Asencio seen during LaLiga EA SPORTS game between teams of Getafe CF and Real Madrid CF at Estadio Coliseum // Shutterstock

Three other Real Madrid youth players will also appear before the judge, accused of recording and distributing videos involving two young women, one of them underage, at a Gran Canaria beach club. Two of those players have since left the club.

Asencio has denied wrongdoing, stating earlier this year that he did not engage in actions violating women's rights and was only accused of briefly showing footage to another person. The case unfolds against the backdrop of heightened debate around women's rights in Spain following the 2023 Luis Rubiales scandal.