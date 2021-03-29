Ratchet & Clank will become better on PlayStation 5 in April

You're watching Advertisements

The developers over at Insomniac Games have always been masterminds in terms of technology and graphics, and we continue to see proof of it. Shortly after launching Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Spider-Man Remastered last November, they introduced a new graphics option that combined 60 frames-per-second and ray tracing on PlayStation 5, so it seemed like the team had found a secret sauce for the new console. Today's announcement makes that even more obvious.

Insomniac Games has revealed that Ratchet & Clank, which is still free, will get an update sometime in early April that will make it possible to play it with 60 frames-per-second on the PlayStation 5. Unfortunately, this won't apply to the PS4 version, but at least its a nice free treat for those of us who've been lucky enough to get our hands on a PS5.