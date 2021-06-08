Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart's Ryno 8 is the ultimate crossover tool

We're only a few days away from Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart now, and ahead of the launch of the anticipated platformer, Insomniac Games has been sharing a whole bunch of clips and peeks at what will be available in the game at launch.

One of the more recent teasers that was revealed over Twitter looked at the Ryno 8 weapon, the continuation of the immensely powerful Ryno weapons that have popped up in many Ratchet & Clank games over the years. Unlike former Rynos, Rift Apart's Ryno will bring a pretty unique feature - the ability to teleport objects from other PlayStation universes to crush foes in the Insomniac platformer.

Insomniac didn't give the exact details as to what the limitations of the Ryno weapon is, but the short teaser video did show the Ryno dropping a Thunderjaw from Horizon: Zero Dawn on a robot, which needless to say turned the robot into a pile of nuts and bolts.

What would you like to see the Ryno teleport into Rift Apart?