Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart's Rivet could have been called Rachette

Ever since Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart debuted last year, fans have fallen in love with the new Lombax on the scene, Rivet. The character serves as the dimensional counterpart to Ratchet, and is a do-it-all type hero similar to the golden-furred titular character. The main differences between the two are their genders and appearances, as Rivet is a female Lombax with silver fur. This all works due to the multidimensional story of the game, but when Rivet was initially being concocted and the narrative being fleshed out, the new protagonist wasn't always known as Rivet.

As mentioned in a GDC talk known as "Lombax Lessons: A 'Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart' Design Postmortem," Insomniac's lead designer Mark Stuart revealed that Rivet was initially called Ratchette, but this was switched out as it was determined to be too similar to a "gender-swapped Ratchet".

Following this, Stuart revealed that Rivet then became known as Ratchet as well, which ultimately ended up being "very confusing", and then switched to be known as Gadget, but that this "didn't sit right with team members who were kids in the 80s" due to similarities with other characters with gadget in their name. After a while, in a weekly meeting, Rivet was pitched and "people immediately loved it," and so soon afterward, "Rivet became canon."

Do you like the name Rivet, and were there any other names you thought would suit the character?

