Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart's PC specs confirm it doesn't require an SSD

HQ

It's been a few days since someone pushed the publish button too early on Steam and revealed the PC specifications for Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart before they were supposed to. This revived the discussion about Insomniac's claim that they needed the PS5's SSD, and that this was one of the reasons why it didn't come to PS4. Why? Because the PC version will officially not require an SSD.

Insomniac and Nixxes have officially revealed the PC specs for Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart ahead of the PC version's launch on the 26th of July, and with that confirming you'll be able to enjoy the great game using a regular hard drive on the minimum settings. We're told this is possible because the game uses DirectStorage 1.2, but the developer make it absolutely clear players are "encouraged" to use an SSD to experience the dimension-hopping "as originally intended". Makes sense when you look at the jump from minimum to recommended.

Which of the options below is closest to your PC?