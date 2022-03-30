Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart's hero Rivet is a lesbian and was almost cut from the game

HQ

One of the brand new characters we got to meet in Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, was the Lombax Rivet, who was introduced as a female counter-part to Ratchet himself. She became fairly popular, and yesterday, the lead writer of the game, Sam Maggs, revealed a couple of interesting details about her and the creation.

One of the things that surprised people, was that she tweeted: "also Rivet is canonically a lesbian". Maggs also explains the whole procedure that ultimately led up to her name, which is well worth a read. She seems to be quite disappointed at some of her former colleagues for not giving her credit for her contributions to the character, and says it was close that the character was removed altogether at some point during the development.