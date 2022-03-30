Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Netflix Russia conflictElden RingPlaystation announcementsUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 210 Tricks Elden Ring
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart's hero Rivet is a lesbian and was almost cut from the game

The lead writer gives an insight into the alternate Lombax.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

One of the brand new characters we got to meet in Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, was the Lombax Rivet, who was introduced as a female counter-part to Ratchet himself. She became fairly popular, and yesterday, the lead writer of the game, Sam Maggs, revealed a couple of interesting details about her and the creation.

One of the things that surprised people, was that she tweeted: "also Rivet is canonically a lesbian". Maggs also explains the whole procedure that ultimately led up to her name, which is well worth a read. She seems to be quite disappointed at some of her former colleagues for not giving her credit for her contributions to the character, and says it was close that the character was removed altogether at some point during the development.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Related texts

0
Ratchet & Clank: Rift ApartScore

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
REVIEW. Written by Ben Lyons

The Lombax and robot duo are back for an interdimensional trip that uses the PS5 and the DualSense hardware to deliver the most immersive Ratchet & Clank experience to date.



Loading next content