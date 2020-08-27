Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will be a launch window title for PS5

You're watching Advertisements

Rounding out this year's Gamescom opening ceremony was Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart - one of the most anticipated titles for the upcoming PS5.

Here we were shown an extended look at gameplay captured on the PS5 and it really helped to showcase just what the upcoming hardware can achieve. The particle effects shown from the shattered crates, the many rattling bolts, and clusters of explosive debris looked incredibly detailed. Perhaps what was most impressive, however, was the seamless transition between environments that were made as Ratchet entered rifts in reality.

The gameplay had us extremely hyped and we honestly cannot wait until we get our hands on the Topiary Sprinkler - a device that appears to freeze enemies in place with blasts of water. We also can't wait to ride on the back of a dragon through a futuristic cityscape and fight our way across a skeleton-ridden ghost ship, as shown within the extended look.

Sadly though, no release date for Rift Apart was revealed within the presentation, but it was teased though that it would arrive as a launch window title for the PS5.