news
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart weighs-in at 33 GB

The PS5-exclusive game is also getting a Performance and Performance RT mode at launch.

We're only a few days away from the official launch of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, but ahead of that release, the Twitter account PlayStation Game Size has revealed the file size for the PS5-exclusive platformer.

According to the post, Rift Apart will clock in at 33.618 GBs. The post did also mention that the game is now available to pre-load ahead of its launch on June 11.

Insomniac Games, the developer of the anticipated sequel also recently revealed over Twitter that the game would in fact be getting a Performance and Performance RT mode at launch. Coming via a day-one update, both modes will see the game run at 60fps, but the latter will also include Ray-Tracing. You can take a look at a little bit of gameplay running on Performance RT from Insomniac here.

