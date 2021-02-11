Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart trailer reveals June launch

You're watching Advertisements

The developers at Insomniac Games set the Internet on fire when they announced that Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart would be released in PlayStation 5's launch window last August. What was the definition of "launch window"? Turns out, it's at least seven months.

Sony and Insomniac have given us a new Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart trailer revealing that the game is set to launch on June 11. We've also gotten the game's cover and information about what's included in the standard and deluxe editions. You can see all of this below, and expect a lot more information about the upcoming adventure soon, as the developers promise to tell us the name of the female Lombax shortly.