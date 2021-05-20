Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart trailer explores the planets

Insomniac's "first" PlayStation 5 exclusive won't just be incredibly beautiful, but offer a ton of variety as well.

When Insomniac gave us the trailer above showing off some of the different weapons in Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart earlier this week, we were told that an upcoming trailer would focus on the different environments. Turns out, we didn't have to wait long.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart's so-called "Planets and Exploration" trailer has landed, and includes both old and new footage of everything from giant cities to lush jungles and weird dimensions. These aren't the only ones we'll get to explore though, as the developers once again reiterate that we'll be able to visit some new and different takes on planets from previous games and some new ones that are being kept under wraps until this highly anticipated PlayStation 5 exclusive launches on June 11.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

