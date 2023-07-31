Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is the latest PS5 game to have a slow PC launch

The all-time peak sits at less than 9,000 players.

When Sony exclusives were first making their way over to PC, games like God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn and Marvel's Spider-Man proved to be huge successes, pulling in tens of thousands of players at launch. However, as time has gone on, it seems the magic is fading somewhat.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is the latest game to be brought from Sony exclusivity to the PC market, but it seems few are interested in the game as according to SteamDB it has had a peak player count of 8,757. This is the third-lowest player count for a PlayStation Steam launch, bested only by Sackboy: A Big Adventure, and Returnal.

With solid reviews, it is a bit of a wonder as to why players aren't scrabbling to get their hands on the latest Ratchet & Clank game. But, for whatever reason, it seems PC users just aren't as interested in the Action 3D Platformer.

Have you played Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart?

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

