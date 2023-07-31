Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is the latest PS5 game to have a slow PC launch

HQ

When Sony exclusives were first making their way over to PC, games like God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn and Marvel's Spider-Man proved to be huge successes, pulling in tens of thousands of players at launch. However, as time has gone on, it seems the magic is fading somewhat.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is the latest game to be brought from Sony exclusivity to the PC market, but it seems few are interested in the game as according to SteamDB it has had a peak player count of 8,757. This is the third-lowest player count for a PlayStation Steam launch, bested only by Sackboy: A Big Adventure, and Returnal.

With solid reviews, it is a bit of a wonder as to why players aren't scrabbling to get their hands on the latest Ratchet & Clank game. But, for whatever reason, it seems PC users just aren't as interested in the Action 3D Platformer.

Have you played Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart?