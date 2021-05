You're watching Advertisements

We're less than a month away from the launch of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, so I'm not the only one who has been eagerly waiting for today's announcement.

Insomniac Games confirms that Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart has gone gold, which basically means it has finished development (unless we get a day-one patch) and is being sent to mass-production, with a cool video on Twitter that is sure to get the heart pumping for many a Trophy-hunter.