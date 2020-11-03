Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is a PS5 exclusive

You're watching Advertisements

Insomniac Games has revealed on Twitter that Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, a title that has been used heavily to showcase the power of the PS5, will be exclusive to the console. This differs heavily from other first-party releases such as Sackboy: A Big Adventure and Spider-Man Miles Morales, which are releasing simultaneously across both generations.

With Rift Apart looking absolutely insane with its particle effects and nonexistent loading screens - it's not surprising why the studio decided to focus its efforts on the more powerful machine. The title isn't the only exclusive to skip out the PS4 though, as the Demon's Souls remaster will also be coming exclusively to the PS5.

We still don't know when Rift Apart will launch, but it was revealed in September's PS5 showcase to be a launch window title for the console. So, some time early 2021 then?