Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart has been verified for Steam Deck

HQ

Yesterday, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart was finally released on PC after being exclusive to PlayStation 5 since it first hit the market a little over two years ago. But as if it wasn't enough to finally experience the intergalactic duo's latest journey on your computer, we can now also announce that Rift Apart has also been verified for the portable Steam Deck.

In practice, this means that Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart now has full support for the Steam Deck's controls and basic resolution of 720p and 30 fps. However, it is a demanding story for the hard drive as the file size of the spectacle amounts to a full 75GB, which means that it is not possible to play on the cheapest 64GB version of the Steam Deck without first purchasing an extensive SD card.

Are you going on a portable space adventure this weekend?