Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart has been verified for Steam Deck

Even if it is a bit too big for the basic device.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Yesterday, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart was finally released on PC after being exclusive to PlayStation 5 since it first hit the market a little over two years ago. But as if it wasn't enough to finally experience the intergalactic duo's latest journey on your computer, we can now also announce that Rift Apart has also been verified for the portable Steam Deck.

In practice, this means that Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart now has full support for the Steam Deck's controls and basic resolution of 720p and 30 fps. However, it is a demanding story for the hard drive as the file size of the spectacle amounts to a full 75GB, which means that it is not possible to play on the cheapest 64GB version of the Steam Deck without first purchasing an extensive SD card.

Are you going on a portable space adventure this weekend?

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Related texts

0
Ratchet & Clank: Rift ApartScore

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
REVIEW. Written by Ben Lyons

The Lombax and robot duo are back for an interdimensional trip that uses the PS5 and the DualSense hardware to deliver the most immersive Ratchet & Clank experience to date.



Loading next content