English
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart gameplay shows the power of PlayStation 5

And we're getting even more on Thursday.

It's been more than two months since the astoundingly talented crew over at Insomniac Games announced that Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will launch on June 11 and promised to reveal the name of the female Lombax "soon", so I'm not the only one who's been hungry for more. Fortunately, we'll get a lot of tasty stuff this week.

Let's start with the appetisers, as Insomniac has given us a new gameplay trailer from Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart that shows off more of the astounding graphics and our new Lombax friend. Speaking of which, the trailer also confirms that she is indeed called Rivet (get it?).

Want to learn more about her and the game in general? Then come back at 10 PM BST / 11 PM CEST on Thursday to get more than 15 minutes of new gameplay from one of my most anticipated games.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
