news
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart confirmed to launch on PC in July

The astoundingly beautiful and fun PlayStation 5-exclusive will finally be available on "master race".

HQ

We're closing in on Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart's second anniversary, so it wasn't especially surprising when rumours of it coming to PC started heating up again when Nixxes indicated it was working on a port a couple of months ago. Now it's official.

PlayStation has given us a trailer confirming that Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is coming to PC on July 26. The trailer also reveals the PC version will have unlocked framerates, even better ray-tracing, support ultra-wide monitors and have a few other enhancements that will make an already gorgeous and very fun game even prettier and better.

HQ
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

