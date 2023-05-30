Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart confirmed to launch on PC in July

HQ

We're closing in on Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart's second anniversary, so it wasn't especially surprising when rumours of it coming to PC started heating up again when Nixxes indicated it was working on a port a couple of months ago. Now it's official.

PlayStation has given us a trailer confirming that Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is coming to PC on July 26. The trailer also reveals the PC version will have unlocked framerates, even better ray-tracing, support ultra-wide monitors and have a few other enhancements that will make an already gorgeous and very fun game even prettier and better.