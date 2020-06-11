Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart announced at PS5 reveal event

Tonight at Sony's PS5 reveal we learnt that Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart would be the next entry to arrive in the long-running series. The project was revealed to be built from the ground up for the PS5 with it taking advantage of features, such as ray-tracing.

During the event, fans were treated to a cinematic trailer that saw the duel protagonists soar on the back of a dragon through a futuristic cityscape and battle against robot pirates. We even got a look to see what the title looks like running on the PS5 and we have to admit that we were pretty blown away by what we saw.

No release date for the sequel was revealed, however, but we will be sure to update you once further details on the project emerge. Is this one you're dying to check out?