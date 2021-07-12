Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and Cyberpunk 2077 are June 2021's top PlayStation Store downloads

The PlayStation Blog has revealed the top selling games on the PlayStation Store for the month of June 2021, including how the sales differ on PS5 and PS4 consoles.

For PS5, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart has taken the top spot in both the US and in Europe, with Chivalry 2 coming as a runner-up in the US, and in third in Europe. FIFA 21 took the second slot in the EU.

As for the PS4, surprisingly Cyberpunk 2077 took home the top spot in both the US and in the EU, despite only coming back to the PS Store recently, with Grand Theft Auto V being the runner-up in the US, and third in Europe. As you might have guessed, FIFA 21 also took home the second place slot in the EU on PS4.

You can take a look at the full list that shows the top 20 games in both the US and in EU on PS5 and PS4 above.