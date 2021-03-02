Ratchet & Clank (2016) is now available for free until April 1

You're watching Advertisements

As part of its Play At Home initiative, Sony is offering up Ratchet & Clank (2016) for free until April 1 at 4am GMT (5am CET). Players on PS4 and PS5 will be able to download the game from the PS Store and will be able to keep playing even beyond the April 1 deadline.

Ratchet & Clank is just the first inclusion within Play At Home to be rolled out in 2021. Sony plans to offer even more free games and entertainment offers from now until this June and back in 2020, the service offered up Journey and Uncharted: Nathan Drake Collection for free.

In a blog post, PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan said: "I think we've got a great mix of games and entertainment offers lined up, and I hope this news made your day just a little bit brighter. We consider ourselves privileged to bring you this entertainment, and we are very grateful to be a part of your lives."

Will you be checking out Ratchet & Clank for the very first time?