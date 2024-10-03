Ratchet and Sackboy confirmed for Lego Horizon Adventures on Nintendo Switch

HQ

This summer saw the announcement of Lego Horizon Adventures, a Lego game set in the world of Horizon - which is surprisingly coming to Switch in addition to PC and PlayStation. But the game also comes with DLC containing outfits with PlayStation legends such as Ratchet and Sackboy, and many have wondered if these will also appear on Switch.

And the answer to that question is pleasantly yes. Australian Nintendo has now updated its website with information about the game and the DLC package Digital Deluxe Edition Content sold for 15 Australian dollars (roughly equivalent to €9/£8), but can also be purchased bundled with the game for a slightly lower total cost.

This means we'll be able to run around with these two PlayStation icons on a Nintendo console next month. While this is unique, it's not the first time Switch owners have been introduced to other companies' mascots, as the Halo Mash-up DLC pack for the Switch version of Minecraft is also available.

We can also add that Sony's Freedom Wars will come to Switch next year in an improved version called Freedom Wars Remastered. It seems that Sony has softened considerably when it comes to its own series for competing formats.

