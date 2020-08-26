Cookies

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart will be shown tomorrow

The dynamic duo is returning for Opening Night Live tomorrow and there's new gameplay to share.

What we got to see from Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart in June seemed promising. But when will we get to see more? Geoff Keighley has the answer and he shared the news over on Twitter yesterday, when he wrote:

"Don't miss the world premiere @PlayStation 5 demo of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart with @insomniacgames #ps5

"Watch @gamescom Opening Night Live, streaming Thursday at 8 pm CEST / 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT

"Watch at: http://openingnightlive.com"</em>

Other confirmed titles for the event are Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Mafia: Definitive Edition, Star Wars: Squadrons and Wasteland 3 - so it is really starting to look like it will be worth tuning in for tomorrow night.

We'll see you there?

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

