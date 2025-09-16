Ratatan's roadmap until spring 2026 has been revealed

HQ

Later this week, on September 18 to be exact, Ratatan will debut in an Early Access state. Specifically, the launch will happen at 16:00 BST/17:00 CEST, and as this will just be the beginning for the game, developer Ratata Arts has laid out the roadmap for the immediate future.

To begin with, the first phase of the roadmap will take us up to the end of October, where we can expect Super Fever skills, additional Ratatan upgrades, Cobun headwear, an auto-optimise button, random events, UI/UX improvements, while even being told to "prepare for the coming darkness..."

Afterwards, until the end of December, there will be Dark Ratatan battles, new scenarios, more Ratakaruta, new rarity levels, new stage tricks and gimmicks, itemisation of Decorunes, more UI/UX improvements, and also a note to expect the "descent of the Dark Ratatan!"

Lastly, running up until spring 2026, there will be "??? battles", a new world, more Ratakaruta, pets, achievements, console support, UI/UX improvements, and a trip "to the Everafter!"

Check out the full roadmap for the immediate future of Ratatan below.