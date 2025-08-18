Ratatan will debut in Early Access in September

HQ

Many of us were hoping to be playing Ratatan already, as the game originally had an Early Access launch date set for July 25. However, developer Ratata Arts decided it needed more time to ensure the game was in the right state and place, and delayed the game indefinitely, at the time.

This has since changed as now Ratata Arts has revealed the new launch date for Ratatan. Set to arrive in Early Access on September 19, we're told that this will see the "journey that began on Kickstarter finally come to life on Steam."

For those unsure about what Ratatan is, it's a spiritual successor to Patapon and is described as a "rhythm roguelike action game that combines rhythm games and side-scrolling action". Essentially, expect to fight tons of enemies while landing attacks and moves all to the flow of a beat.