Ratatan seems to be a very worthy successor to Patapon

Despite never being a commercial hit, we know there are many who remember the quirky PSP hit Patapon (and its sequels) from 2007 with fondness. Later this year, its creator Hiroyuki Kotani is back with a spiritual sequel of sorts called Ratatan.

During yesterday's ID@Xbox Showcase, we finally got to check out some gameplay from this strange game, which supports co-op for up to four people and this time also includes roguelike elements. Just like in Patapon, rhythm-based gameplay is on the menu, and you can now check it out in the video below.

Be prepared to sit with your lips pulled up to your ears in a wide grin, because Ratatan looks so lovely. it will be released later this year for PC, PlayStation, Switch, and Xbox.