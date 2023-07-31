Ratatan fully funded in less than an hour on Kickstarter

Many feared we wouldn't get to see special games like Patapon and Loco Roco again when PlayStation confirmed it was basically closing down Japan Studio in 2021, but Patapon creator Hiroyuki Kotani announced he was starting a new studio and that they were working on something very similar to the rhythm-action game shortly after. Two weeks ago, Ratata Arts fully unveiled what's called Ratatan, and revealed it would be a Kickstarter project. Some feared this meant we'd never get a final product. There's no need to worry about that.

Ratatan's Kickstarter has now started, and it took less than an hour for the project to be fully funded. In fact, the spiritual successor to Patapon is already close to doubling it's goal at the time of writing, so it's safe to say we'll get it on both PC and "modern consoles" some time in the future.

Not especially surprising when the gameplay trailer below makes it clear we're in for a very cool-looking game that mixes rogue-like elements into Patapon's original formula.