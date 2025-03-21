Rasmus Højlund copies Cristiano Ronaldo's celebration after a goal against Portugal

HQ

Rasmus Højlund, the 22-year-old Danish striker for Manchester United, isn't having his best season this year -the goal he scored last weekend to Leicester City was his first since December 12, ending a 21-game drought-. However, he did scored perhpas one of the most important goals of the year, the one that gave Denmark a 1-0 victory over Portugal in the Nations League quarter-finals, giving the Danish team an edge before the second leg on Sunday.

Højlund scored the only goal in a dominant display for Denmark -they even missed a penalty in the first half-, and he celebrated it micmicking the "siuu" celebration from Cristiano Ronaldo... right in front of him. Talking to TV2 later (via BBC Sport), Højlund admitted that he was not intending to mock him: "

I'm playing against the world's best footballer, my idol, and to score and become the match winner, it couldn't be better.

", he said.

Højlund said to have been a fan ever since he went to see him in 2009, when he scored from a free-kick. Højlund, who had to be 6 at the time, "has been a fan ever since." Cristiano Ronaldo, who turned 40 last month, didn't have much impact on the game.