Street Fighter 6 was still over a month away from launch when Capcom announced the first batch of DLC characters and revealed Rashid would be the first "this summer". Now we know exactly when he arrives and how he plays.

Capcom has given us a gameplay trailer confirming Rashid will become available on the 24th of July. The acrobatic dude also gets to show off some of his cool moves, and it definitely looks like he could be effective in the right hands.