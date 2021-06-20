Rare's original pitch for Sea of Thieves "was Pirates of the Caribbean crossed with Wind Waker crossed with the Goonies"

One of the most surprising announcements at the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase at E3 2021 was the Pirates of the Caribbean update coming to Sea of Thieves. Known as Sea of Thieves: A Pirate's Life, this will be bringing Disney's swashbuckling franchise to Rare's open-world adventure as a tale that takes Captain Jack Sparrow and the crew of the Black Pearl to a range of unfamiliar areas and locations, to face returning, new, and iconic foes.

To get an understanding as to how this exciting crossover came about, we recently had the chance to chat with Sea of Thieves executive producer Joe Neate, in an interview that you can see in full below.

"We met them [Disney] two years ago at E3 2019, and they reached out to us actually," said Neate. "They were like, "if we wanted to make a Pirates of the Caribbean game, then we'd spend five years making one and we'd basically make the game you made." And they were huge fans of Sea of Thieves, they spoke very eloquently about it and in the same spirit about what we love about it as a game."

Neate continued, "Pirates of the Caribbean was in our original pitch [of Sea of Thieves]. It was Pirates of the Caribbean crossed with Wind Waker crossed with the Goonies. It's always kind of been there, and it's always felt like it's meant to be."

You can look to play Sea of Thieves: A Pirate's Life yourself on Tuesday, June 22, when it launches as a free update. To get an idea as to what will be coming in the crossover, be sure to check out our article on the update here.