Everwild

Rare's open-world adventure Everwild gets new trailer

The well-awaited Rare title Everwild was shown during today's Xbox Games Showcase and it's looking exceptionally charming.

Rare, best known for phenomenal titles such as Banjo-Kazooie, Perfect Dark, Donkey Kong Country, Donkey Kong 64, GoldenEye 007, Star Fox Adventures, Conker's Bad Fur Day, Battletoads, Sea of Thieves (well, you get the idea), released a new trailer for its upcoming game Everwild which is set to release for Xbox Series X earlier today during the Xbox Games Showcase.

The trailer introduced the game's protagonist Eternal, who seems to be somewhat of a magical being or, at least, a magic-sensing one but not much else was shared. If you want to take a look at the trailer, you can find it above.

Everwild

