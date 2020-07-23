Rare's open-world adventure Everwild gets new trailer

You're watching Advertisements

Rare, best known for phenomenal titles such as Banjo-Kazooie, Perfect Dark, Donkey Kong Country, Donkey Kong 64, GoldenEye 007, Star Fox Adventures, Conker's Bad Fur Day, Battletoads, Sea of Thieves (well, you get the idea), released a new trailer for its upcoming game Everwild which is set to release for Xbox Series X earlier today during the Xbox Games Showcase.

The trailer introduced the game's protagonist Eternal, who seems to be somewhat of a magical being or, at least, a magic-sensing one but not much else was shared. If you want to take a look at the trailer, you can find it above.