Rare's Everwild has been worked on for three years

Last year, Rare and Microsoft finally announced Everwild, a game we know very little about besides the fact that it looks... unique. At the time, we assumed that it was very early on in development, but thanks to the LinkedIn profile of Louise O'Connor at Rare, we now know that it has been worked on for at least some capacity for three years.

This is of course with pre-production included, but perhaps we won't have to wait as long for the game to be released as we initially suspected. And that would, of course, be good news.

