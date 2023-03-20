Rare's co-founder licked a 25-year-old chocolate trophy because Banjo-Kazooie voted better than Link and Zelda

HQ

We know that fans have been clamouring for a new Banjo-Kazooie game for some time, but this latest poll from BAFTA proves just how much a new platformer in the series is being desired.

The awards body recently ran a "Best Duo in Gaming" tournament on Twitter, where the likes of Master Chief and Cortana, Nathan Drake and Sully, Marcus Fenix and Dom, Colt and Julianna, and more were all pitted against one another in a knockout bracket format. Considering Link and Zelda, Mario and Luigi, and Sonic and Tails also made up contestants, you'd probably assume that Banjo-Kazooie's chances of winning were pretty low, but this didn't change the fact that the pair managed to knock all three of these titans out of competition on their way to claim the title.

Needless to say, this success has even surprised Rare's co-founder Tim Stamper, who ahead of the finals match-up between Banjo-Kazooie and Link and Zelda, promised that he and veteran games composer Grant Kirkhope would lick a 25-year-old chocolate BAFTA Games Award trophy if Banjo-Kazooie defeated the Nintendo titans. And surprise, surprise they did.

Since this poll concluded, Stamper has acknowledged the promise and stated with the follow-up tweet below.

Although with a lack of photo evidence it's hard to know if Stamper truly did lick the trophy.