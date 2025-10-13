Rare's axed title Everwild shown i leaked screenshots

HQ

When large projects involving lots of people are shut down, it's often only a matter of time before we learn more about the affected title via leaks. Microsoft has had two major shutdowns this year, and last month we were able to show images from one of them, namely Perfect Dark.

Now, Mp1st has obtained a number of early images via a former Rare employee from the other game, Everwild to be precise. Although they are in their early stages, we get to see a little bit of different environments, both with greenery and what appears to be a temple, as well as check out menus that give some clues as to how it would have worked. Apparently, Rare has used data from Sea of Thieves to check which configurations people used the most in order to optimize everything.

Although Rare has also been affected by layoffs, many have remained on board, suggesting that they are working on something else instead. As always, hopes are pinned on Banjo-Kazooie and Killer Instinct, but it could of course be something completely new - or why not a sequel to Sea of Thieves.