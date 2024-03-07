Rare to outline Sea of Thieves' 2024 plans later this month

HQ

It's a very big year for Sea of Thieves because the pirating simulator is making its arrival on a brand new platform. Needless to say, Rare seems to be very interested in making this year a memorable one, and in the spirit of this, the British developer has now announced a Preview Event that will delve into what 2024 has in store for the game.

The Preview Event will take place on March 20, 2024, and in it, we're expecting information about Seasons 12, 13, and 14, all of which will be looking to mark the title's sixth anniversary too.

More details, including what we expect to be the exact time of the event, will be coming out in the lead up to it on March 20.

This all comes as Rare also recently confirmed that Sea of Thieves will be getting an upgraded anti-cheat system soon.