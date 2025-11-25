Rare Superman comic smashed auction expectations and became the most expensive comic book ever sold

HQ

A few weeks ago, we reported on the news that an incredibly rare Superman comic book was hitting the auction block. Made in 1939, the comic was Superman #1, the first time that the Man of Steel helmed his very own comic strip, a very rare issue that was regarded in a valuation sense as the third-most valuable comic of all-time.

Going up for auction at Heritage Auctions, the book was thought to be valued at around $3 million, an expensive feat to say the least but also one that was wide of the mark. We say this because now the auction has concluded and the comic hasn't just outperformed expectations, it has smashed them beyond belief.

As per The Independent, the comic ended up selling for a whopping $9.1 million, which made it the most expensive comic book ever sold. For reference as to how well this book performed, the previous most expensive comic ever was Action Comics #1, which sold for $6 million.

The lesson of this situation is that if you have any very old comics lying around, perhaps have them valued, as original Superman #1 issues for example, are insanely rare, with an expected 500 copies still out in the wild. As for how many of them are as high-quality and preserved as the one that sold for $9.1 million is unclear however...

