Rare Nintendo PlayStation controller to go on sale at auction

If you weren't aware, long ago Sony decided it wanted to get into the gaming market. Knowing about Nintendo's success in that area, it approached the company for a collaboration. What would have been born was the Nintendo PlayStation - a suped-up Super Nintendo console with a CD-ROM drive.

The collaboration collapsed in 1991, with the prototypes thought to be destroyed. However, one surfaced in 2015, and was sold off in 2020. Now, a prototype controller from that console has made its way to Heritage Auctions.

It's described as having "the familiar casing of a Super Nintendo controller but branded with 'Sony PlayStation' in dark grey on the front."

It's not in perfect condition, but it's still an item worth its price for any rich gaming collector. We'll have to see what the price is when it goes on sale.

