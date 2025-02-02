Rare Nintendo Gamecube prototype from Space World 2000 listed on eBay

HQ

An ultra-rare prototype of Nintendo's Gamecube, showcased at the Space World 2000 convention, has been listed on eBay for $100,000. This non-functional prototype features unique design elements, including a small window on the lid to view the disc inside, white-printed 'Reset', 'Power', and 'Open' indicators instead of engraved labels, and the absence of a curved plastic piece below the side vents. Internally, it houses LEDs to simulate functionality during its original display but lacks actual operational hardware.

Notably, the listing does not include the prototype controller, which also differs from the final retail version. Fillerup intends to use the proceeds to establish a gaming venue where enthusiasts can gather and relive nostalgic experiences.

Is this something you'd like to add to your collection?