Rare marks its 40th anniversary with celebratory image

Frankly, it hasn't been a very easy year for Rare. The developer was hit by the recent Microsoft layoffs and cancellations, a decision that saw Everwild axed and veteran staff departing. For the time being, Rare's future seems very much dependent on the continued success of Sea of Thieves, which is a bit disappointing considering the epic heritage that has just reached its 40th year in operation.

In a recent graphic shared on social media, Rare marks its epic 40th anniversary, with the image featuring some of the developer's most famous characters and creations. Be it Banjo and Kazooie, Conker, Rash, various Viva Pinata animals like a Fudgehog, Joanna Dark, the list goes on.

As for what's next for Rare and particularly Sea of Thieves, the developer recently hosted a stream that looked into the next two seasons of the game.