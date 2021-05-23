Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
Battletoads

Rare launches Battletoads and Sea of Thieves jigsaw puzzles

They are ready to be delivered today.

As you know, Battletoads is tough as nails and Sea of Thieves can get quite panicky as well when a larger ship rolls up on the horizon, hellbent to rob all your hard earned treasures. Fortunately, there are other ways to enjoy these to franchises without boosting the pule to dangerous levels.

We are specifically talking about 1000 pieces jigsaw puzzles, as Rare has now revealed that they has launched this in their official merch store. Head over this way for Battletoads, and this way if Sea of Thieves is more your thing.

Both of them are priced €16.99 / £14.99 and they are ready to be delivered right away.

Battletoads

