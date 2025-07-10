Rare is not giving up and will be streaming to the community about the future of Sea of Thieves this afternoon

HQ

There are dark times in the video game industry, especially among studios under Microsoft's mantle. Rare, developers of Sea of Thieves and, until a week ago, Everwild, were hit hard by job cuts in the latest wave of layoffs across Xbox. This led to the departure of even one of their longest-serving and visionary staff, Gregg Mayles.

Rare is now concentrating on its only active and in-progress title, Sea of Thieves. Fortunately, for the developers, the title remains in good health, and its PS5 debut filled the Sea of Thieves with new crews. But many are now looking uneasily at the murky waters, and so the team has stepped up to the plate and will be hosting a Community Event this afternoon (10 July at 15:00 BST/16:00 CEST) to give details of the next two seasons of Sea of Thieves. The event description reads::

"Join members of the core team for the first Sea of Thieves Community Direct, where they'll talk about the upcoming seasons, big changes to the Insider Program and a much-requested feature that's been rolling out recently."

