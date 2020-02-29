Rare goes through future Sea of Thieves content in new video

Rare is keeping with its tactic to keep pirate adventure Sea of Thieves alive and well by frequently updating the game with new content. In a recent episode of Rare's developer's diary 'Sea of Thieves News', the developer went through what's to come in the near future and on March 11, Sea of Thieves will be getting a brand-new Tall Tale along with a terrifying update to cannonballs.

Starting March 11, you'll be able to introduce chain-shot cannonballs to your cannon's diet, which will absolutely annihilate ships by tearing their masts down. This immense power comes at the cost of range, however, but we'd tread the waters carefully come March.

Take a look at the whole video below.