Rare edition of The Hobbit sells for more than £40,000

A rare edition of J.R.R. Tolkien's The Hobbit has sold for an eye-watering amount of money. The first edition, which is one of only 1,500 copies that were printed in 1937, remains in good condition and was found on a bookcase during a home clearance in Bristol.

As per the BBC, the book was expected to fetch around £10,000-£12,000 at auction, but instead sold for a whopping £43,000. "It's the quintessential auction story. Everyone dreams of finding a rare item hidden in plain sight, and here we are," said Caitlin Riley, the book specialist from the Bath auction house which sold the book.

The book belonged to Hubert Priestley, a famous botanist in the 1930s who had strong connections to the University of Oxford, where Tolkien taught as a professor. It's believed Priestley knew both C.S. Lewis and was an acquaintance of Tolkien.

This edition of The Hobbit also comes with rare drawings from Tolkien himself.

This is an ad: