Rare decides themselves if they should make a new Banjo-Kazooie

The by far most requested Rare franchise that people would like to see coming back, is of course Banjo-Kazooie. The last game, Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts, came out 12 years ago and the only new sign of life since then has been as extra DLC in Minecraft, and as guest fighters in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

So, whom should you plead to if you want a new Banjo-Kazooie to become a reality? Well, clearly not Microsoft. They have a strategy now to let the developers themselves decide what to make instead of forcing them to do games. This was revealed by the Xbox executive Phil Spencer in a recent interview with Kotaku:

"I leave it up to the studios in terms of the things that they want to go work on. I have a lot of respect for Rare and the work that they do. They do like building new things, and they've seen success with Sea of Thieves. I think they're really excited about Everwild. But also the response to Battletoads was nice. And I think [partner studio] Dlala did a good job with the game. And so I think it's just always a balance. My inbox is full of: 'Let every studio do new [intellectual property].' And also: 'Why haven't you brought back Crimson Skies and Blinx?'"

So it seems like it is Rare you should beg to for Banjo's return. But Rare themselves are working on both new content for Sea of Thieves as well as Everwild right now, so even if it were to come, we wouldn't expect it to do so for many years.