Rare chimera apple becomes an overnight sensation in New Zealand

HQ

An apple that is unusual to say the least has been turning heads in New Zealand. The fruit, identified as a so-called chimera - a rare, natural mutation - was discovered by staff at a grocery store.

This unusual genetic mutation means that two different tissues have fused together, resulting in an apple with two completely different colors. The phenomenon can also cause the two different parts of the fruit to have different characteristics, such as texture and taste. Despite its strange appearance, the chimera apple is safe to eat.

The discovery spread quickly on social media and became a local sensation, with customers flocking to the store to take a look at the unusual fruit.