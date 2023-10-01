Rare and Playground lead UK's best places to work in the games sector

HQ

The list for the best places to work in the UK in the gaming space for 2023 has now been released by Gamesindustry.biz. The list recognises 25 individual companies, spanning three categories (those being large, mid-sized, and small) and sees many iconic names being celebrated.

For the large companies, this is made up of four organisations with those being Playground Games, Rare, Sports Interactive, and NaturalMotion Games. As for the mid-sized companies, the list recognises; PlayStation London Studio, Roll7, Playtonic Games, Wushu Studios. Trailmix Games, Atomhawk, Hutch, Bulkhead, Expression Games, D3T + Coconut Lizard, and Electric Square/Lively. Lastly, the small companies list is made up of; ICO Partners, Indigo Pearl, Maverick Games, ustwo games, Snap Finger Click, Mojiworks, Ripstone, Lighthouse Games, and Fuse Games Limited.

To add to this, a slate of additional awards were handed out, with Rocksteady, Rare, ustwo games, nDreams, PlayStation London Studio, and Red Kite Games' Simon Iwaniszak all celebrated for different reasons.

Finally, Gina Jackson was awarded the G Into Gaming Award for her efforts of supporting women in video games throughout the year.