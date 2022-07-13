Rare and Creative Assembly among best games companies to work at in the UK in 2022

HQ

The fifth annual Best Places To Work Awards for the UK were handed out yesterday, and in doing so, it gave a pretty good insight into the top games companies in the country when it comes to working conditions and employee satisfaction.

Decided by both an employee survey and also information from each company itself, the recipients for the awards (of which over 90 companies were eligible) are as follows:

Small Company:





Dlala



Failbetter Games



Indigo Pearl



Kepler Interactive



Ripstone



SockMonkey Studios



TrailMix



Talewind



Mid-Sized Company:





Criterion



D3T



Hutch



PlayStation Studios



Red Kite Games



Space Ape Games



Large Company:





Creative Assembly



NaturalMotion



Rare



It should be noted that if a games company didn't make the cut, it doesn't make it a bad place to work, as GamesIndustry.biz did also state that of the companies that participated, 93% of employed staff would recommend working there.

There were also awards handed out for diversity, health and wellbeing, education and more, of which Rare, Creative Assembly, and Rocksteady all took home awards.