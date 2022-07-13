Cookies

news

Rare and Creative Assembly among best games companies to work at in the UK in 2022

PlayStation Studios, Criterion, and Indigo Pearl also made the cut.

HQ

The fifth annual Best Places To Work Awards for the UK were handed out yesterday, and in doing so, it gave a pretty good insight into the top games companies in the country when it comes to working conditions and employee satisfaction.

Decided by both an employee survey and also information from each company itself, the recipients for the awards (of which over 90 companies were eligible) are as follows:

Small Company:


  • Dlala

  • Failbetter Games

  • Indigo Pearl

  • Kepler Interactive

  • Ripstone

  • SockMonkey Studios

  • TrailMix

  • Talewind

Mid-Sized Company:


  • Criterion

  • D3T

  • Hutch

  • PlayStation Studios

  • Red Kite Games

  • Space Ape Games

Large Company:


  • Creative Assembly

  • NaturalMotion

  • Rare

It should be noted that if a games company didn't make the cut, it doesn't make it a bad place to work, as GamesIndustry.biz did also state that of the companies that participated, 93% of employed staff would recommend working there.

There were also awards handed out for diversity, health and wellbeing, education and more, of which Rare, Creative Assembly, and Rocksteady all took home awards.

