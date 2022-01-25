Rare: "2022 is set to be the biggest year yet for Sea of Thieves"

HQ

Sea of Thieves had a really good 2021, which included plenty of great expansions, a major adventure collaboration with Pirates of the Caribbean and several new milestones reached. The latter includes reaching 25 million gamers in total and 5 million of them being on Steam alone.

Fortunately, Rare has no plans on slowing down their probably biggest success of all time, and have now announced in the short video below that "2022 is set to be the biggest year yet for Sea of Thieves". Unfortunately, we don't get any details of how this will be achieved, but we won't have to wait much longer for more information, as Rare have a Preview Event on January 27 at 18:00 GMT / 19:00 CET.

We will of course cover everything shown if you don't have the time to watch it yourself. But if the developers are actually planning on surpassing 2021, it must be considered ok to raise the expectations to some extent.