Rapper Soulja Boy arrested for possessing a firearm

HQ

Rapper Soulja Boy, whose real name is DeAndre Cortez Way, has been arrested in Los Angeles for carrying a firearm. The musician, who is a convicted felon, was found to be in the possession of a firearm during a traffic stop, and since the law expresses that convicted felons cannot possess firearms, the rapper was arrested and taken to the LAPD's Wilshire Division soon after.

As per Sky News, it's unclear if Soulja Boy has since been released from custody, but he was processed at the police station at 6AM local time on Sunday morning, after the traffic stop incident happened around 2:35AM.

The reason for the stop has not been explained by the LAPD, nor has who Soulja Boy was travelling with at the time, but if the charges stick the rapper could be in hot water as the law is fairly clear on matters such as these.

hurricanehank / Shutterstock.com

This is an ad: