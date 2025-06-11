Rapper Ice Spice joins The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants cast

The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants is set to premiere later this year, with a premiere date set for the 19th of December. Of course, we can expect old favourites like Tom Kenny, Clancy Brown, Bill Fagerbakke and more to appear in another animated underwater adventure, but there are some new names joining the cast, too.

As per Deadline, Regina Hall, Arturo Castro, Sherry Cola, George Lopez, and rapper Ice Spice have joined the cast for the upcoming film. Ice Spice is arguably the most-interesting name here (hence the headline), as it would mark her first animated movie role, and one of her first movie roles after a brief appearance in Highest 2 Lowest earlier this year.

Ice Spice is also set to produce an original song for the film. The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants sees SpongeBob and Patrick abducted by The Flying Dutchman after they seek adventure on the high seas.

